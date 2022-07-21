5:25 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Calhoun, Shelby, Bibb, Jefferson, St. Clair, Cleburne, and Clay Counties until 6:30pm. Expect, damaging wind, very heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and large hail.

5:10 PM: Storms producing large hail, damaging wind, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours are dropping south along the I-59 and I-20 corridors. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings continue for Greene, Hale, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa Counties until 5:45pm; Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker Counties until 5:30pm; Calhoun, St. Clair, Talladega Counties until 5:30pm. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Jefferson County until 8pm.

4:30 PM: Severe Thunderstorms popping up Across central Alabama. Right now, Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker, Clay, Talladega, Calhoun, and Randolph Counties under a severe thunderstorm warning. These storms are producing wind gusts up to 60 mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. There is microburst potential that will be important to watch for.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect until 11pm for all the counties highlighted in pink.