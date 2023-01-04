CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two.

Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the destruction.

On Wednesday, residents began the long road to clean up, including David Bishop whose home was left in ruins.

“The wind started blowing 30 to 40 miles an hour, stuff started flying off of my deck … It sounded like my whole house was gonna be gone,” Bishop said.

These winds ripped off his metal roof and even shook the house off of its foundation.

“Trees started snapping, a waterspout came up in the middle of the lake out here, I started running for the cellar … just a really helpless feeling,” Bishop said.

He feared for his life.

“I saw some belts on my couch, and I grabbed them … I’m trying to tie myself to pipes going into the concrete in the cellar,” Bishop said.

In less than a minute, he said it was over. Even though the storm felt like it only lasted seconds, the damage was already done.

Three inches of rain flooded the floor, soaking everything. He later found his roof in his neighbor’s yard, along with his covered walkway across the road. The top floor of his boathouse was missing too.

“People were sending me pictures of it as it was making its way towards the dam … It’s got a very nice surround sound attached to it if anybody comes upon it,” Bishop joked.

Dozens of his friends, colleagues and neighbors have shown up to help as he surveys the damage, which he estimates will cost tens of thousands. He and his family have a home in Birmingham where they’re staying for now.

He said he is thankful for the support — and his life — after the ordeal, but he doesn’t know if the house can be saved.

“Just hope my house isn’t totaled,” Bishop said.