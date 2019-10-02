Several injured after WWII vintage plane crashes

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (CBS & WIAT) – We are following breaking news of a vintage WWII plane crash that left several people injured.



Authorities say it happened at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks in Connecticut on Wednesday morning and caused a large fire.

WATCH: Several injured after a WWII Vintage Plane crashes

Several injured after a WWII Vintage Plane crashes BREAKING LIVE: Several people injured after a WWII Vintage Plane crashes in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Working to get more details. Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Six people were taken to Hartford Hospital according to Officials.

The Life Star emergency helicopter confirmed that it was transporting one of them.

The airport posted on Wednesday morning that it is closed. The Federal Aviation Administration put a ground stop on all flights to the airport.

According to the FAA the pilot was attempting to make a landing on one of the runways when the aircraft crashed around 10 a.m.

It also said the aircraft is a civilian-registered aircraft and was not flown by the military.

“We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft [Wednesday] morning at Bradley Airport,” Bradley Airport posted to Twitter. “We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available.”

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

This is an ongoing investigation. No word on the condition of the passengers.