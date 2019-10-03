Several fire crews working on multiple brush fires in Gardendale near I-65

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Several fire crews are on the scene of multiple brush fires in Gardendale at the end of Cluster Springs Road.
Gardendale Fire and rescue are warning drivers of possible smoke on I-65 throughout the evening as crews work to extinguish the fires.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
