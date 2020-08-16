Several arrests made after protests at Galleria Mall

Hoover, Ala. (WIAT) — Police arrested several demonstrators after a protest at the Galleria mall. According to Hoover Police Lieutenant Keith Czeskleba, officers arrived to the mall Saturday after people were protesting in the food court.



He says in part quote”the galleria is private property and mall management has made it clear that protesting on their property is not allowed. The protesters were asked to leave by galleria security and they refused.”

police tell c-b-s 42, each person was placed under arrest and transported to the hoover city jail.