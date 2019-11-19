Sessions on Trump: It’s not personal

Senate candidate and former AG says he fully backs Trump despite the insults

Jeff Sessions’ relationship with President Trump borrows a line from The Godfather’s Michael Corleone – it’s nothing personal. It’s strictly business.

U.S. Senate candidate Sessions tells our sister station WKRG News 5 he’s able to champion Donald Trump’s political agenda despite the criticism, insults, and verbal abuse he has received from the President.

“You cannot be personal about,” Sessions said. “I endorsed him not because I knew him to be some wonderful person. I didn’t know him that well. I believed, and I told the American people – and it made a difference – that he would do what he said, and what he was saying was the right thing for America.”

Sessions was the first U.S. Senator to endorse the 2016 Trump campaign. After he was elected, President Trump named Sessions U.S. Attorney General but later forced him to resign after less than two years on the job. The President was angry that Sessions recused himself from the investigation into ties between the Trump Campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

Trump has reportedly called Sessions “weak,” “ineffective,” “mixed up,” “confused,” “disgraceful,” “scared stiff,” “missing in action,” “beleaguered,” “a blank,” “an idiot,” “a dumb Southerner,” and “mentally retarded.”

Sessions, a Christian conservative, also says he’s willing to overlook what many describe as the President’s crude behavior and immoral personal choices.

“You have to make choices based on the reality that you face,” Sessions said. “That’s just the way it is.”

Sessions says it’s more important that Trump has delivered on campaign promises made to conservatives.

“He promised not be hostile to faith and people of faith and their beliefs,” Sessions said. “He promised firmly he would not do that. He delivered on that. He said he would deliver judges who were orthodox and serve under the law and would not be out advancing some social agenda. He did that.”

Sessions says his three top priorities mirror the President’s: immigration reform, tougher trade deals, especially with China, and removing U.S. military troops from hot spots around the world. Sessions is one of eight Republicans running for the Senate seat that he held from 1997-2017.

The Alabama Primary Election is March 3rd.



