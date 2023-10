BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Get Healthy on the Railroad with a Senior Fit Health Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Railroad Park’s 17th Street Plaza. This is a free event sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. It will feature health resources and screenings, giveaways, refreshments, exercise demos and more.

You can find out more information by clicking here.