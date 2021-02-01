Send your love to the Ronald McDonald House on Valentine’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — February is here and that means Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

As this past year has been full of struggle for so many, everyone is encouraged to share the love beyond their significant other Feb. 14.

The Ronald McDonald House of Alabama is making it especially easy to do so this year. On their website, you can send customized valentines to a Ronald McDonald House family or patient and spread the love just by the click of a few buttons. Choose a created message or personalize one yourself. Enter your name and email and they will give it right to a patient or family.

Spread the love and send your valentine to the Ronald McDonald House of Alabama.