Senator Doug Jones speaks on Trump impeachment inquiry and re-election campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During an interview with CBS 42’s Art Franklin, Alabama Senator Doug Jones said he has not made up his mind on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“People don’t realize that we took an oath when we were sworn in as senators, but when the chief justice comes over, we’ll take a different oath – a second oath—to do fair and impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws,” Jones said. “Making up my mind now would be totally inappropriate, I think.”

Jones said he has been reading the record from the hearings in the House of Representatives on the matter as well as looking at precedent in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

In addition, Jones discussed his run for a second term in the Senate.

