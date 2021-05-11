Senate Intelligence Committee members pen letter to Biden urging him to review decision to move Space Command

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lawmakers are still going back and forth over the decision to relocate the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville. The fight continued Tuesday as two members of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence penned a letter to the president regarding the move, one of which is a senator from Colorado.

This isn’t the first time Colorado officials have expressed an issue with the decision to relocate the headquarters, citing it may have been politically motivated by former President Donald Trump.

In Tuesday’s letter, the committee’s chairman, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, and Colorado Senator Michael Bennett cite relocation and construction costs, expected to be in excess of $1 billion, and disruptions of the defense and intelligence workforce in Colorado as reasons to review the criteria used to choose the new location.



“Workforce disruption is another key consideration, given the many defense and intelligence civilian employees and contractors working on space programs in colorado at the highest levels of classification,” the letter said. “Space is a critical national security issue, and we cannot squander time, talent, or money on unnecessary expenditures or delays.”

You can read the letter here.

There are two ongoing investigations into the decision to relocate led by the Department of Defense Inspector General and the U.S. government accountability office.

News 19 reached out to Alabama senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville for their take on the letter.

Tuberville’s office said he continues to defend the decision to relocate the command to Huntsville. Shelby’s office has yet to respond to our request for comment.