Sen. Jones makes final push on the campaign trail in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — With election day being less than two weeks away, incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones is facing off against Republican political newcomer Tommy Tuberville.

On Thursday evening, Jones held a drive-in style campaign event in Troy, the birthplace of the civil rights icon, Rep, John Lewis. Jones played a video during the event, showing Lewis giving Jones his endorsement.

In Jones’ speech, he spoke to the importance the voting rights law carries in this election.

“Civil rights, voting rights is an important piece of where we all should be in this country,” Jones said. “It’s not just my campaign. This should be a part of everyone’s campaign.”

Jones played a clip, showing his opponent, Tuberville responding to whether or not he supports that law. In Tuberville’s response, he stammered, trying to collect his thoughts.

“You would…there were…there is a lot of ways you can look at it,” said Tuberville in the clip.

Tuberville has denied CBS 42’s multiple requests for interviews and a senate debate.

“He’s doing a disservice to the people he says he’ll represent,” Jones said. “He apparently is not.”

For the people that came to hear Jones speak, many were decided voters, some even already placed their ballots.

“I know it’s a close race,” said Dena Moree. “But we’re really hoping and want to help him pull through. That’s why we came.”

Others in attendance Thursday night say its key issues like healthcare and the voting rights law that has determined their vote.

“I’m a young person, I’m about to lose healthcare under my parents, so that’s very important to me,” Catherine Carl said.

“Making sure everyone has a chance to be heard is the bedrock of democracy,” Justin McPherson said.

Sen. Jones is also encouraging everyone to vote early if you’re able. Jones will be voting absentee, in-person on Friday in Jefferson County.

LATEST POSTS