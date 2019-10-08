Sen. Doug Jones responds to the RNC’s call for him to take a stance on impeachment inquiry

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, then-Democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones speaks at a news conference in Dolomite, Ala. Jones, the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in a quarter century, is one of two new members who will take the oath of office on the Senate floor at noon on […]

BIRMINGHAM, AL – (WIAT) Tuesday morning, Alabama Republican Party Chairman, Tery Lathan, and the Republican National Committee held a press conference calling for Democrat Senator Doug jones to take a stance on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Senator Doug Jones issued a statement in response to the press conference.

This is not a time for partisan rhetoric or political stunts. If this matter was not so serious, the characterization made by the Alabama Republican Party leadership would be a laughable attempt to pack as many hyper-partisan cliches as possible into a sound bite. They clearly do not want a Senator who will follow his or her oath to defend the Constitution. As a U.S. Senator, it is my obligation to weigh all the facts fairly before making a decision, and we don’t have all the facts yet. What I have seen so far raises legitimate concern for our national security and there appears to be evidence of abuse of power. I hope for the sake of our country that we can find the truth together.

