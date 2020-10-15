Sen. Doug Jones calls Tuberville a ‘quitter,’ says pollsters are wrong

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Senator Doug Jones is speaking out about his opponent Tommy Tuberville’s business dealings that led to the scrutiny of the Securities Exchange Commission.

Jones claims Tuberville quit on his investors. This follows a report in The New York Times that published documents from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission suggesting Tuberville was involved with three individuals who were charged and convicted of fraud, even though Tuberville was found to be a victim in these cases.

During an interview on the CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin, Jones said the pollsters are wrong in showing Tuberville with a double digit lead over him in the race for Alabama’s Senate seat.

“We’ve been tracking this for two years, I feel very confident.” Jones said.

Jones also responded to a Republican Party label that he’s a liberal.

LATEST POSTS