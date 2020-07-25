Sen. Doug Jones calls for extension of unemployment benefits

BIRMINGHAM, AL – DECEMBER 13: Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) speaks during a December 13, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Jones stated that US President Donald Trump called him today to congratulate him on his victory. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Senator Doug Jones called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to include an extension of emergency unemployment benefits in the next COVID-19 relief legislation.

The benefits are set to expire in the next week. Jones issued the following statement on Friday:

I have heard from people all over Alabama who have lost work and are relying on unemployment assistance during the pandemic. This economic crisis is impacting everyone in every ZIP code. For weeks, I have spent my time in Washington pushing for another relief bill that would include an extension of emergency unemployment benefits, as well as other things like funding for schools to reopen safely, incentives for states to expand Medicaid and funding for state and local governments hit hard by this downturn. I also have been consistent in saying that I believe people who have the ability to return to work safely should do so. U.S. Senator Doug Jones

He also added that the expiration of these benefits might lead to more suffering and food scarcity.

“People will be unable to pay their rent or make mortgage payments. In the middle of a public health crisis, many people may be unable to access health care because of their inability to pay,” Jones added.

Jones concluded his statement expressing his disappointment in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his “consistent refusal” to consider relief as the deadline approached.

“I am ready to vote to extend emergency benefits as soon as a bill to do so is brought to the floor. I hope Senator McConnell will come to his senses and work quickly to address this on behalf of the American people,” he said.

