BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police have taken a second suspect into custody in connection to the fatal shooting of Sgt. Wytasha Carter.

18-year-old Michael Todd has been charged with third-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says their office is grateful to the men and women of the Birmingham Police Department and ALEA for working this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.