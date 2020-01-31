SEC announces average payout of $44.6 million per school

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 30: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers breaks a tackle by Christian Barmore #58 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league.

It’s a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The fiscal year ended on August 31, 2019.

That’s up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.

