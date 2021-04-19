Seat selection begins at Protective Stadium for upcoming UAB football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The seat selection process for tickets at Protective Stadium in time for the upcoming UAB football season is now underway.

Around 3,000 people will participate in the process, which began Monday and will last through the end of May, according to UAB senior associate athletics director for external affairs Brad Hardekopf. Fans who committed to purchasing season tickets before April 1 were assigned a seat-selection appointment time based on their standing within the Blazer Booster Priority Points System. Fans with the most points will select earliest.

“(We) wanted to reward our prior season ticket holders and donors who had been very generous to us and loyal to us as part of this seat selection process to give them first crack at seats at the new Protective Stadium,” Hardekopf said.

For fans who did not commit prior to April 1, though, season tickets remain available. They’ll be able to choose their seats starting June 1. Season tickets will remain on sale through Oct. 2, when Protective opens. Hardekopf said interest is high.

“I’ve already sold more new season tickets for the ’21 season than all of ’19 and ’20 combined, which is a good sign and indicator of things to come this upcoming year,” he said.

The selection process is the latest milestone leading up to the opening of the new stadium, which will be the new home for the Blazers after leaving Legion Field.

“These are the seats that, as long as you renew them, they can be yours for years to come,” Hardekopf said. “And so it’s an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community and for our fanbase to participate.”

UAB’s first game in their new stadium will be Oct. 2 against Liberty University.