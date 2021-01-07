Search underway for person of interest in murder of Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a person of interest in the murder of a woman last month.
Jeremy Lafayette Dumas is wanted for questioning in the death of 50-year-old Lashawn Williams Parrish back on Dec. 28.
Dumas is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities are asking that you do not approach him as he may be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-572-1162.
