Search underway for missing Gardendale 17-year-old

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gardendale Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old who has not been seen since last week.

According to GPD, Kamari Allums was last seen on Oct. 9 at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

Allums is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact GPD at 205-631-8787.

