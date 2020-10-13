Search underway for missing Gardendale 17-year-old

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gardendale Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old who has not been seen since last week.
According to GPD, Kamari Allums was last seen on Oct. 9 at a Buffalo Wild Wings.
Allums is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact GPD at 205-631-8787.
