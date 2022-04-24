NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Three minors went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.

According to the Coast Guard, two girls ages 14 and 8, and one boy, 15 were last seen Saturday just before Sunset, entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge.

Several media outlets are reporting that the trio went under water and have not resurface.

Multiple rescue agencies are searching for the minors, including members of the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, two Coast Guard maritime safety and security team, the Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew and the New Orleans Police and Fire Departments.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard has not said whether or not their search has become a recovery effort.