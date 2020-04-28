Search continues for missing Hoover man whose car was found in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The search continues for a missing Hoover man whose car was found in Perry County last week.

Frank Stevenson, 71, hasn’t been seen since April 13 when he was supposed to run to the bank for an errand, leaving his phone and medication at home in the process. However, he never made it to the bank and never came back home. Stevenson suffers from dementia.

Early last week, police found Stevenson’s car near Marion in Perry County, but have yet to find him.

“After the investigation, they stated to the detective that they didn’t think he was familiar with this area, no one in the family had every known him to do any hunting in this area or anything like that,” Perry County Sheriff Billy Jones said.

Jones said there have been no signs of foul play, which makes Stevenson’s disappearance a mystery.

On Tuesday, crews are expected to bring a rescue team with underwater cameras so that they can search nearby creeks in the area.

