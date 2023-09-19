BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The national Broadway tour of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” is coming to Birmingham in November, and fans of the classic 1962 film adaptation may see a familiar face.

It’s been six decades since former child star Mary Badham captured hearts across America as Scout Finch alongside Gregory Peck. At 10, she even received an Oscar nomination for the role — the youngest person ever nominated in the supporting category at the time.

Now, at the age of 70, the Birmingham native is passing on the torch as Scout and tackling the classic tale again, this time on stage.

“I had never done theater before, so this was terrifying,” Badham said, laughing.

She’s playing the crochety, mean, morphine-addicted Finch family neighbor Mrs. Henry Dubose, a sort of character foil to Badham’s original role.

“I have to say some horrible words, which I never thought would come out of my mouth, but now they come out like every night, sometimes twice a day,” Badham joked.

Badham was invited to fly out to New York to read for the part, and now the show’s been on the road for a year and a half. Richard Thomas, famously known as John-Boy in “The Waltons,” assumes the role of Atticus.

It’s a passion for Badham to keep the story alive, especially for kids.

“All these lessons in this little, tiny book, we still haven’t learned these lessons yet … For the sake of our children and our grandchildren, we need to be kind to one another,” Badham said.

She ensured the show will make audience members laugh, cry and think, and she revealed she tells each of her fellow cast members — Scout included — that their roles will live on inside them, long after the lights dim and the final curtain call.

“It’s a book and a story that people cherish always,” Badham said.

The show runs from Nov. 14 through Nov. 19. Tickets are on sale now at the BJCC, Broadway in Birmingham’s website and Ticketmaster.