Scottsboro Boys to get museum in Decatur

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Five of the nine Scottsboro Boys prisoners, the black teenagers accused in Alabama of raping two White American women on a train, being led to the court for another trial, on January 29, 1936. (AP Photo)

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Nearly 100 years since being wrongly accused of rape, the nine African Americans known as the “Scottsboro Boys” will be honored in a new museum in Alabama.

The Celebrating Early Old Town with Art board will formally unveil the museum’s plans at its annual gala in Decatur next month.

News outlets report the primary goal of the museum is to “depict Decatur’s role in the historic trial, reflecting the civil rights struggles and victories during that era.”

The nine males, ages 13 to 20, were accused of raping two white women on a train in 1931. Eight were convicted. The verdicts were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. In 2013, Gov. Robert Bentley signed legislation exonerating them.

The Nov. 14 gala’s guest speaker will be former NFL player Thom Gossom Jr.

