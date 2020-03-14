1  of  19
School's out, now what? Tips to help parents with kid's elongated break

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Parents are going to have to figure out childcare real quick now that schools across the state are closed for at least two and a half weeks.

“Employers and parents are going to have to navigate this together,” said Childcare Resources Executive Director Joan Wright.

“It creates a challenge from a safety standpoint as well as a challenge for parents feeling comfortable even with leaving their children at home,” Wright said. “This certainly not only affects the families who now have school-aged children that are going to be at home. It also affects their employers who are going to get a real sense of the number of families that depend on either childcare or school provisions to allow them to work.”

In the meantime, she’s advising parents to assess their resources, process what they are going to do with their children while schools out, make a plan and implement it. She calls it “A.P.P.I.” Something to get parents to start thinking about a plan for the two and a half weeks after March 18 when Alabama schools will be closed.

For parents who need a few ideas on what they can do, Wright offered these tips to keep children engaged and entertained:

  • Camping at home
  • Storytelling
  • Charades
  • Card/Board games
  • Search out new recipes
  • Explore how other countries are addressing COVID-19
  • Explain to them the difference between a pandemic and epidemic

Wright also suggested some online learning sites like Sesame Street in Communities or the app Vroom.

