School district sends funding ‘SOS’ to federal government with buses

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – San Diego Unified School District leaders are urging federal lawmakers to pass the proposed $3 trillion HEROES Act, sending an “SOS” message recently in a configuration of district school buses.

“It was passed by the House of Representatives and sent to the Senate three months ago and since then we’ve had nothing but delay,” said Richard Barrera, vice president of the district’s school board.

San Diego Unified School District leaders are urging federal lawmakers to pass the proposed $3 trillion HEROES Act, sending an “SOS” message recently in a configuration of district buses in a Kearny Mesa lot.

A proposed version of the HEROES Act includes some $350 billion for public school districts to help navigate challenges during a global pandemic.

To open safely, Barrera said the state’s second-largest district must provide personal protective equipment for students and staff and improve its ventilation system as well as hiring extra nurses and counselors.

“All of those things take money,” he said.

District leaders and local members of the House of Representatives are scheduled to hold a news conference on the topic at 10 a.m. Thursday. It comes Thursday on a national day of action to pass the HEROES Act, with districts across the country making similar calls for its approval.

Barrera said the “SOS” message was meant for the federal government to hear the district’s plea for action, calling the situation districts across the nation are in a “crisis.”

LATEST POSTS