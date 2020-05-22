Scared you’ll miss fair food this year? Here’s your chance

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors and the Leeds Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to put on “Taste of the Fair,” a 10-day event for the Chamber of Commerce to raise money for local businesses.

If you’ve been wishing for a way to get a fair-style corn dog this summer, now is your chance. Taste of the Fair kicked off Thursday without the typical screams of those on rides, but with all the same smells and tastes.

The Taste of the Fair is giving attendees the chance to order their fried fair favorites like funnel cakes, corn dogs and fries. With a large classic fair lemonade on the side, of course.

Families came Thursday for some much-needed outdoor fun and food. While many were missing the traditional fair, some are just grateful for a fun and safe distraction.

“I think it was really nice to just go out and be in a community and share an event happening. Everything going on is really sad, so you know food always makes people feel better,” Lauren-Elizabeth Dewberry said.

“We have been in consultation with Jefferson County Health department, we meet CDC guidelines. We made adjustments at their suggestion. We’re ready to go,” said Robert Yarborough, owner vendor Y-Catering.

Vendors took precautions offering sanitizer on-site and enforced social distancing

The Taste of the Fair will run until May 31.

