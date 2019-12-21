Saturday most expensive day to travel ahead of holidays

(WIAT) — Many people will spend a pretty penny this year to travel for the holidays in December.

45% more people travel during the month of December. It’s no surprise since Hannukah, Kwanza, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Years Eve are all within weeks of each other.

In fact, Saturday, December 21, is one of the most expensive days to fly domestically this holiday season as the average United States national domestic roundtrip economy airfare for one person is $497, according to TripAdvisor Flights Search Data.

However, deals can still be found. Flying on Christmas Eve, airfare is about 25% cheaper, $374, than flying on the most expensive day, according to the search data.