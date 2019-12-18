Santa to make stop at UA Rise Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Old St. Nick will make an early stop in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

Straight from the North Pole, Santa Claus will head to the Rise Center on the University of Alabama’s campus.

It’s part of the school’s all day pajama party.

Santa’s visit is planned for 9:30 A.M. Wednesday.

The Rise Center opened in 1974 in Tuscaloosa, and is a school that helps special needs children receive music therapy, physical therapy, and speech and language therapy in an all-inclusive classroom setting.