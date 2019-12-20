Live Now
Santa, Mrs. Claus visit babies at UAB hospital

(Courtesy UAB News)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Infant patients at UAB’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Continuing Care Nursery were brought some holiday cheer from two special visitors: Santa and Mrs. Claus!

The babies were dressed in knit hats and diaper covers to show their Christmas spirit while they were sound asleep with their visitors.

Here are the pictures from this sweet visit:

You can read UAB’s story about the visit here.

