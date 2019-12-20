Santa, Mrs. Claus visit babies at UAB hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Infant patients at UAB’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Continuing Care Nursery were brought some holiday cheer from two special visitors: Santa and Mrs. Claus!
The babies were dressed in knit hats and diaper covers to show their Christmas spirit while they were sound asleep with their visitors.
Here are the pictures from this sweet visit:
You can read UAB’s story about the visit here.
LATEST POSTS
- USMCA could bring 500,000 more U.S. jobs, Secretary of Labor says
- Congress looking to cap interest rates on consumer loans
- ‘Vast majority’ of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin E
- Reward offered for information in Bessemer double homicide
- Montgomery doctor convicted on 101 drug distribution, money laundering charges