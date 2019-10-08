Sanitary sewer overflows due to storm in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tuscaloosa has confirmed a sanitary sewer overflow that reached a storm drain that leads to Lake Tuscaloosa.

The city is notifying residents to make sure they act with extreme care as health risks can occur if they come into contact with the contaminated water.

The overflow does not impact tap water as the water and wastewater systems are two different systems.

Signage is in place in the areas most at risk.

