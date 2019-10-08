Sanitary sewer overflows due to storm in Tuscaloosa

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tuscaloosa has confirmed a sanitary sewer overflow that reached a storm drain that leads to Lake Tuscaloosa.

The city is notifying residents to make sure they act with extreme care as health risks can occur if they come into contact with the contaminated water.

The overflow does not impact tap water as the water and wastewater systems are two different systems.

Signage is in place in the areas most at risk.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events