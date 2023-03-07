BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok’s “Sanctuary City” debuted Monday at UAB.

The play explores the plight of two young immigrants and their fight to establish a place for themselves as well as other immigrants in America.

Bailey Dumlao, a UAB Theatre graduate, is the director of the play. Unlike Majok’s original play, Dumlao has character descriptions based on the actors’ personal heritages.

“It is not a fresh coat of paint on a classic text, but a completely new space for the actors to carve out their own place in the theatrical canon,” Dumlao said.

Ticket details for “Sanctuary City” are available at alysstephens.org.