SAM’s Club in Birmingham now offering curbside services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Sam’s Club announced today that it will be offering curbside pickup nationwide, which includes all clubs in the Birmingham area.

Curbside pickup provides a no-contact experience to members giving them the convenience of ordering online and picking up at the club without ever leaving their car.

The Chief Operating Officer of Sam’s Club, Lance de la Rosa said, “As we continue to innovate to make the shopping experience better and faster for our members, we’re proud to be able to quickly implement and offer curbside pickup across the country, particularly during a time when they are searching for alternative ways to shop.”

It works in three steps:

After setting up an account, members place orders via Sam’s Club app or at samsclub.com. Products marked ‘Pick up in Club’ are eligible.

Members will complete an online shopping list, select a pick up time, and checkout. Same-day pickup is available.

Upon arrival, members will use one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.

The service will be available by the end of June.

Plus members will be able to schedule curbside pickup orders between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Non-plus members will be able to use this new Plus benefit for free for a limited time, however, pickup times are only available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Sam’s Club will also continue to offer its Concierge Service for seniors and high-risk members every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Hero Hours every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

