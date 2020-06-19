Samford University to offer game design, 3-D animation majors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University could be forming the next generation of creators. The university plans to offer a new major in their art’s department called game design and 3-D animation this upcoming fall semester

“It’s a lot of production asset creation,” digital arts instructor and the university’s appointee to start the program at Samford Wink Winkler said. “People who are interested in art but don’t have to be the best craftsman. Some people are interested in technology and it works well from there. There’s a variety of students who are able to try this program.”

Samford has had an established Department of Arts, and Associate Dean of the Division of Art and Design at Samford Larry Thompson said this has been in the works for a while.

“For years now, we’ve had student interest in going this direction,” he said. “We have a robust division that has graphic design studio art and interior architecture already and this just seemed like the logical next step in our evolution.”

Samford’s addition of a game design and 3-D animation major has the potential to collaborate with the Birmingham community.

“We’d love to continue working with them,” General Manager of Operations for ePlex Rene Cain said. “Whether it be internships or when they design a game, give it a trial run here. Whatever they need, we’ll be here to help.”

Winkler said businesses like ePlex are what make Birmingham a great place to study in this field.

“The Birmingham area is ripe for the opportunity to start collaborating, bringing in new business, new opportunities for locals to get involved, with not just the game industry but working in the game industry,” he said.

The department has updated technology to kick off the major. Winkler added that this is the first faith-based game design and animation major in the US.

Thompson and Winkler both encourage those interested in applying to get more information from their website.

