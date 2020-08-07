Samford University explores options to house students who contract Covid-19

HOMEWOOD Ala. (WIAT) – Samford University has spent weeks drafting a plan for how they will house students who they suspect may have Covid-19 or who test positive.

The university has explored building 15 modular homes in a Lakeshore Development Project near 800 University Park Place. But in this week’s city planning commission meeting the University did not get its much-needed approval and the vote was tied.

“I think there was a concern genuinely speaking because these were homes that were manufacturing in the factory that people were afraid it would be a trailer park type of thing,” said Colin Coyn, Chief Strategy Officer at Samford University.

But, Coyn says that wasn’t the case at all.

“We were looking to spend about $1.9 million dollars and lushly landscapes full drywall homes single roofs,” said Coyn.

The modular homes is all a part of Samford’s strategy to stop hotspots from forming on campus and dormitories that could cause coronavirus to spread throughout the community.

“The reasons that the planning commission members gave me was that they viewed it as temporary housing and they were uncomfortable at the fact that representatives from Samford said once the COVID pandemic passed they were going to continue to use it as student housing,” said Wyatt Pugh, Homewood Director of the Building Engineering and Zoning Department.

Since the commission meeting, Samford University officials have looked at other viable options to ensure students’ safety amid the pandemic, while working with city leaders.

“Our first tier is within a residence hall that we are taking offline our second tier will be in these individual homes and then we’ll look at other options around campus,” said Pugh.

On Tuesday, a special called meeting will be held to discuss the issue further.

LATEST POSTS