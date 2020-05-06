Samford students host virtual Organ Donation Awareness campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School may be out, but Samford Public Relations students are participating in a virtual organ donation awareness campaign.

Members of Samford University’s Public Relations Student Society of America are partnering with the Legacy of Hope to kick this campaign off.

Three Samford students, Sarah Kate Bennett, Jarece Tillery, and Haley Pruett, started a National Organ Donation Awareness campaign to educate their peers on campus about the importance of organ donation. The campaign is completely virtual due to the current health crisis in the United States.

The group hosted a virtual event week on Instagram, Organ Donation Awareness Week, consisting of a different event each day to raise awareness. They kicked off the campaign Monday, May 4, with what organ donation means to families. On Tuesday, the group highlighted their partnership with Legacy of Hope where the organization’s liaison spoke about organ donation awareness. Wednesday, a Samford alumna posted a video sharing her personal experience with organ donation. To close out the week, the group will post facts about organ donation and encourage their followers to repost green and blue hearts.

The Samford’s National Organ Donation Awareness Campaign is encouraging the community to follow their Instagram page @su_organ_donation_awareness to assist in the spread of organ donation awareness, stay up-to-date with their campaign, and recap their Organ Donation Awareness Week activities.

