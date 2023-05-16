BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Comedian Sam Morril is coming here to the Lyric here in Birmingham on June 10. Birmingham is the 10th stop on his “Class Act Tour” where he is traveling around the nation.

Coming from New York City, Sam is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics bringing laughter and humor right to the audience.

Morril’s latest hour standup special “Same Time Tomorrow” is currently streaming on Netflix. He also just premiered a new sports podcast “Games with Names”, which he co-hosts with former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman. Edelman and Morril relive classic games with some of sports’ biggest players. Guests include Eli Manning, Tedy Bruschi, Ricky Williams, Peyton Manning, Paul Pierce, Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Irvin. Previously he hosted his own show on MSG called “People Talking Sports”, which ran for two seasons and earned him an NY Emmy® Nomination for Best Interviewer.

His last three standup specials (“I Got This, Up on the Roof, Full Capacity”) collectively have over 15 Million YouTube views. “Paste Magazine” declared I Got This one of the best specials of the year and “The New York Times” included “Up On The Roof” in their list of “Best Comedy of 2020.” CNN praised it as “one of the very best and most creative standup shows to come out of the coronavirus pandemic.” Morril also appeared in Showtime’s hit series “Billions” as well as the Academy Award nominated film “Joker” alongside Joaquin Pheonix.

You can buy tickets to see him live here.