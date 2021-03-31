Salon reopening as Campus 124 recovers from storms

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One business inside a Pelham entertainment district is reopening while others continue to recover from the storm that swept through the city last week.

Guys Place, a salon for men and boys, posted on Facebook last night that it would reopen today for the first time since the storm hit Thursday.

It’s one of the businesses located inside Campus 124, an entertainment district at the site of the former Valley Elementary School. Last week’s storm knocked out the facility’s power, damaged part of CoreFit and knocked down trees adjacent to the parking lot.

Joyce Skinner, vice president of Schrimsher Company, which developed the property, said the power was back on by Saturday and the company has been in contact with a structural engineer to make sure the facility is safe for use.

She said CoreFit plans to rebuild. Beer Hog, meanwhile, had to delay its opening, which was scheduled for last Friday. Skinner said the craft brewery now plans to open for the first time later this week and will have a grand opening at a later date to be determined.