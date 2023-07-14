BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The news of the SAG-AFTRA strike has created questions about how exactly it will impact our everyday lives.

According to CBS 42 Entertainment Reporter Jimmy Carter, the timing of the strike may cause a delay in movie premiers and tv shows that are set to take place in the fall or even next year.

“How does it affect regular people? You’re not going to get your new shows in the fall,” said Carter. “Let’s say it this way, the new show Fall season is in bad shape. The winter season might be in bad shape.”

Carter said the last time SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild Unions went on strike was back in 1960. During that time the actors stayed on strike for 70 days, the writers for 148 days. This time there’s no telling how long the strike will last.



“It affects everybody even the people who are the janitors, they’ll have nothing to clean up after and the chauffeurs. There are so many thousands of people that will be affected by this that are not actors.” said Carter.

According to Carter, this strike may also affect filming for movies taking place in Birmingham. One being, The Rivals of Amziah King, starring Matthew McConaughey.

Carter say’s thousands may be without a job because of this strike.

Leaders with the SAG-AFTRA say they’re standing up for what they deserve.