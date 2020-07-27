Safety measures in place as high school sports workouts begin across Alabama

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s not unusual for coaches get questions this time of year about how they’ll protect student-athletes from extreme heat, but the start of fall workouts this year is bringing another safety question: how will teams guard against COVID0-19?

The 2020 sports season is sure to be like no other due to the pandemic that has swept the nation the last few months, and coaches have had to make adjustments to work around it. They’ll implement safety procedures as they lead their teams through workouts starting today.

Andy Urban, athletic director for Hoover High School, said most of the Buccaneers fall sports will begin workouts Monday, with the exception of junior varsity and freshman volleyball, which will wait to see how everything is going to work. Football, on the other hand, has been holding workouts for several weeks, and has developed an effective strategy.

“So we’ve got a little bit of a database of how we’re doing it,” Urban said. “And so that protocol has been set.”

Players will have their temperatures checked when they arrive so they can be cleared to practice. Coaches will monitor the behavior of their athletes, who will be allowed to enter fields and buildings through only one entrance to make monitoring easier. Anyone who comes into contact with someone who has COVID-19 won’t be allowed to practice for 72 hours.

Urban said some parents have expressed concerns, but he’s assured them that Hoover is taking the proper precautions.

“Parents want to make sure we’re not just out there saying, ‘Hey we’re going to do all these things to take care of your child,’ and then don’t do them,” he said. “We’re doing those things. We’re checking their temperatures, we’re monitoring their behavior.”

Urban said some questions have come up about travel to away games and whether players will ride on buses. People also have asked what will happen with the band and the cheerleaders. He said it still remains to be seen how some things will work.

