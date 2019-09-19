Saban: Top Alabama recruit Antonio Alfano ‘basically quit’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says top recruit Antonio Alfano “basically quit.”

Saban says the defensive end for the second-ranked Crimson Tide stopped coming to class and the football building. He says Alabama tried to set up counseling for him and that it remains available but “until he responds you just have to assume the guy quit.”

Alfano’s father, Frankie, posted on Twitter on Friday that his son’s grandmother was “very ill and is still fighting on life support.” He said Antonio had not attended classes or practices.

I’ve received many messages from the media regarding Antonio. It’s too bad that most of the media only reach out when there’s potentially bad or negative news.



I’m confident my following response will answer all of your questions: — Frankie-Hilda Alfano (@frankalfano76) September 13, 2019

Antonio’s grandmother recently fell very ill and is still fighting on life support. He is very close with her. Since this illness took effect, Antonio has taken it very hard. He has not attended classes and practices. — Frankie-Hilda Alfano (@frankalfano76) September 13, 2019

The University of Alabama has been extremely supportive and I couldn’t ask for better support from them.



Yesterday, Antonio asked to be placed in the transfer portal to see what his options are. — Frankie-Hilda Alfano (@frankalfano76) September 13, 2019

The 247Sports composite rankings rated the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Alfano as the nation’s No. 5 overall recruit and top defensive end.

It’s unclear if Alfano intends to transfer, though Frankie Alfano posted that he had asked to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

WATCH: Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban speaks to the press ahead of Saturday’s game against Southern Mississippi.

Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban speaks to the press ahead of Saturday's game against Southern Mississippi. 🏈Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban speaks to the press ahead of Saturday's game against Southern Mississippi. ROLL TIDE ROLL!!! Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Although he’s in the transfer portal, he still can decide to remain at the University of Alabama.



My opinion is that Antonio should stay at the University of Alabama. However he’s an adult and it’s his decision.



Antonio knows that his family has & will always be there for him. — Frankie-Hilda Alfano (@frankalfano76) September 13, 2019

Saban says he doesn’t “really know much about that.”