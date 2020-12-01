Saban & Bear: One-on-one with ‘Chasing the Bear’ author Lars Anderson

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Lars Anderson is perhaps the person best-equipped to answer an impossible question for Alabama fans: who is the greatest football coach in school history?
Anderson, the former Sports Illustrated writer and author of “Chasing the Bear: How Bear Bryant and Nick Saban Made Alabama the Greatest College Football Program of All Time,” joined CBS 42’s Drew Carter to discuss the similarities and differences between the two iconic coaches.
