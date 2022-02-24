SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — As tensions in Russia and Ukraine have reached a tipping point– we’re continuing to feel the impact here at home on our wallets with higher interest rates.

Freedom Financial Group Founder and CEO Tad Hill said you need to have a plan in place and to follow that plan – especially when it comes to long-term retirement money you’re saving for down the road.

“If you’ve got things in the market for long term appreciation and that’s part of the plan, stick to the plan,” Hill said.

According to Hill, the best thing to do is don’t touch any of that money that’s invested long-term. The problem, he says, is people make decisions based on emotion.

“Geopolitical stuff like this with Ukraine and Russia is never any fun, but it doesn’t typically drive markets long term. It’s like so many other things in the market,” Hill said. “Fear or greed takes over.”

This comes with one caveat – if you are near retirement. Hill said it is very common to be overexposed to instability of the market – and better to have the money you need short term in a safer place.

“You need a strategy that’s going to generate income in retirement so you can pay the bills that isn’t overexposed to the markets going down by 20, 30, 40, 50 percent,” Hill said.

According to Hill, his firm is investing in companies that will do well in inflation like insurance, oil and infrastructure for growth and that a financial adviser can individually help guide you to what’s best for you and your family.