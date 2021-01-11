Russellville police searching for missing teen

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a teen last seen in early January.

According to the Russellville Police Department, 19-year-old Dalton Brady Davis, 19 was last seen Jan. 5 in Russellville.

Davis is 5′ 10″ tall, weighs 180 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray Adidas sweatpants, a white hoodie, and a black backpack.

He also has two tattoos:

Playing cards – Aces and eights with a quote on the top of his left hand

Roman numerals on his right forearm

Authorities said Davis may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information on Davis’s location should call Russellville Police at (256) 332-2230.