Russell County High School coach arrested; allegedly assaulted player

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A well-known Alabama high school baseball coach faces a misdemeanor assault charge after allegedly choking one of his student-athletes.

Russell County Sheriff’s investigators confirm Russell County High School Baseball Coach Tony Rasmus was charged with one misdemeanor count of third-degree assault after an incident with a high school athlete allegedly turned violent. 

Rasmus turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon and has made bond. 

CBS 42’s sister station News 3 is working to gather more information on this developing story. 

