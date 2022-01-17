Roy S. Johnson discusses MLK Day column

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pulitzer Prize finalist and AL.com columnist Roy S. Johnson sat down with CBS 42’s Art Franklin Monday to discuss his views on how he believes those in the Black community should honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the civil rights leader.

In the column, Johnson urges those in the black community to “stop killing each other.”

“This was not an easy column to write,” Johnson told Franklin.

“The spate of murders among our own – especially our children – is our second pandemic. For this one, we are the only vaccine,” he said.

