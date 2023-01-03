TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 4 AM

A Tornado Watch is in place for the following counties in Alabama:

AUTAUGA

BIBB

BLOUNT

CHILTON

COOSA

DALLAS

ELMORE

ETOWAH

FAYETTE

GREENE

HALE

JEFFERSON

LAMAR

LOWNDES

MARENGO

MARION

MONTGOMERY

PERRY

PICKENS

SHELBY

ST. CLAIR

SUMTER

TALLADEGA

TUSCALOOSA

WALKER

WINSTON

An additional round of storms will move across the state tonight, and the atmosphere has recovered from the afternoon storms and is again primed to support storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Additionally, heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding across parts of the state. A Flood Watch is in place for the southern 2/3rds of Alabama, and will be in place until tomorrow.

Stick with CBS 42 to stay up to date with the severe weather threat overnight.