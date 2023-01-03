TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 4 AM
A Tornado Watch is in place for the following counties in Alabama:
- AUTAUGA
- BIBB
- BLOUNT
- CHILTON
- COOSA
- DALLAS
- ELMORE
- ETOWAH
- FAYETTE
- GREENE
- HALE
- JEFFERSON
- LAMAR
- LOWNDES
- MARENGO
- MARION
- MONTGOMERY
- PERRY
- PICKENS
- SHELBY
- ST. CLAIR
- SUMTER
- TALLADEGA
- TUSCALOOSA
- WALKER
- WINSTON
An additional round of storms will move across the state tonight, and the atmosphere has recovered from the afternoon storms and is again primed to support storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.
Additionally, heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding across parts of the state. A Flood Watch is in place for the southern 2/3rds of Alabama, and will be in place until tomorrow.
