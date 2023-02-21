BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A new comedic play makes its debut at University of Alabama at Birmingham Wednesday.

The play is a depiction of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” told from the perspective of two lesser-known characters Rosencrantz and Guildenstern.

Dennis McLernon, UAB professor and director of the play, tells audiences to expect a different kind of comedy.

“It’s dynamic and interesting with lots of laughs,” McLernon said. “Witty dialogue and also an interesting twist.”

Ticket details for “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” are available at alysstephens.org.