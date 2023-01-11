WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers became the first Alabamian chosen to chair the highly influential House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

In a news release, Rogers said he was honored to be selected by the members of his caucus.

“Alabama has always played a critical role in supporting our national security,” Rogers said. “As the first Congressman from Alabama to serve as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, I look forward to continuing that legacy.”

Rogers takes over the committee from Washington Democrat Adam Smith, who chaired the committee from 2019 to 2023. Rogers was the committee’s ranking member for the last two years.

“Our nation faces unprecedented threats from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran,” Rogers explained. “In order to deter these threats and remain the most feared force in the world — we must ensure that our military focuses on lethality and capability.”

“Over the next two years, the House Armed Services Committee will provide our warfighters with the resources and weapons they need to deter and, if necessary, defeat any adversary anywhere in the world,” he continued.

Rogers was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002. He previously served two terms in the Alabama legislature and three years as a member of the Calhoun County Commission.