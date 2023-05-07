MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Rocket City Trash Pandas will take the field Sunday afternoon under a new name.

For the first time this season, the Lunaticos de Rocket City will play ball at Toyota Field and make history by doing so.

The new identity is part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” which aims to embrace the culture and values of local Hispanic communities. It was started to help diversify the game of baseball.

“It’s fitting. It’s cool how there are so types of people that enjoy this game,” Trash Pandas pitcher Victor Mederos said. “Some of the guys out here barely know English but we all share the same love for the game. It’s pretty cool how no matter where you come from, once you step out of the field, we’re all the same.”

Courtesy: Rocket City Trash Pandas

Courtesy: Rocket City Trash Pandas

Under the new identity, the Trash Pandas will become the only professional sports team in Alabama to play with an alternate identity to pay homage to its local Hispanic culture. The team will debut a new uniform and fans will be able to enjoy various festivities in the ballpark.

Those festivities will include food trucks from Nacho’s Mexican Food and El Palomino will be serving Mexican specialties. Margaritas will be available for fans at the Inline Electric Rock Porch, Pub Madison and the Bullpen Bar.

Traditional Hispanic dishes will be available at the Bullpen Bar and there will be live music from D.J. Raffi Torres throughout the day.

Lunacticos de Rocket City will take the field two more times this season, once in June and once in August.

Lunacticos de Rocket City will take on the Tennessee Smokies at Toyota Field with first pitch set for 2:35 p.m. Tickets to the game can be purchased here