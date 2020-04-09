Rock the South music festival canceled over COVID-19 crisis

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pepsi Rock the South musical festival is the latest victim of the coronavirus outbreak that has continued to delay or totally cancel many events across Alabama and the rest of the world.

In a Facebook message posted on Wednesday, festival director Shane Quick announced that in the interest of everyone’s health and safety, this year’s festival would be cancelled. Quick said that moving forward, his efforts would shift to help those affected by the virus.

“Yesterday we made our first delivery of 2,500 N95 masks to the high risk community,” Quick wrote. “Fans can apply their ticket to 2021, donate their ticket funds to our local food banks and mask distribution or get a refund.”

Rock the South first started in 2012 as a way to raise money for those affected by the 2011 tornadoes that swept through many parts of central Alabama. To date, the festival has raised over $639,000 for local groups and charities.

“The spirit of giving has always been the backbone of our festival year after year and now we the opportunity to come together again in order to help our communities during this time of need,” Quick wrote.

This year’s festival was set to take place May 29 and May 30 and include acts like Eric Church, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde and more.

For more information on how to donate toward coronavirus relief or ticket refunds, visit the festival’s website at www.rockthesouth.com.

